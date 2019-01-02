How to take three finger screenshot on Realme U1 [Guide]

Realme’s latest smartphone in the midrange segment – Realme U1 features a waterdrop notch, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70, glass finish design and more. Software-wise, the Realme U1 runs on ColorOS 5.2 that comes with loads of additions and shortcuts to the Android, one of them is taking a screenshot with your three fingers.

Yes, take a quick screenshot by just three-finger swipe on the screen. Many users may not be aware of this gesture and they might still be following the conventional method of taking screenshots – Power key + Volume Down key.

But now, there is no need to press any buttons to take screenshots, instead, swipe three fingers on the screen in the center to take a screenshot.

Swipe With Three Fingers On The Screen Downwards

By default, this feature is enabled on the phone. If it doesn’t work or you want to find the option inside the settings, go to Settings -> Smart & Convenient -> Gesture & Motion and turn on the Three-Finger Screenshot feature.

The Realme U1 also comes with features like gesture-based navigation, recording screen activity, real-time network speed indicator, and more. Check out the top 10 Realme U1 tips, and tricks, and hidden features.

