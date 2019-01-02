Vivo may soon launch a lite variant of NEX Dual Display with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8 GB RAM

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo NEX Dual Display smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC, two displays, three cameras, and no notch. Well now, it looks like the company may soon launch a lite variant of the NEX Dual Display that has appeared on a Chinese certification authority’s website.

Two unknown Vivo smartphones with model number V1820T and V1820A have appeared on TENAA’s website with their specifications. And, even though the model numbers are different, the smartphones have the same specs which means we can consider these as a single smartphone.

The TENAA website reveals that this Vivo smartphone sports two displays – one 6.39-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and one 5.49-inch Full-HD OLED display. Just like the Vivo NEX Dual Display. The smartphone also has a triple camera setup at the back like the NEX Dual Display, but, there’s a difference between these camera setups.

The triple camera setup on NEX Dual Display includes one 12 MP camera, one 2 MP camera, and one TOF camera. However, the setup on this unknown Vivo smartphone, which is said to be a lite variant of NEX Dual Display, includes one 12 MP camera, one 13 MP camera, and one 2 MP camera.

Furthermore, the NEX Dual Display is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 10 GB RAM. However, this unknown Vivo smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC which is coupled with 8 GB RAM.

Another difference between both these smartphones is the battery. The NEX Dual Display ships with a 3500 mAh battery, whereas, the lite variant will ship with a slightly smaller 3425 mAh battery.

Apart from these differences, everything else remains the same.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Lite Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 9.0 Pie Primary Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Secondary Display: 5.49-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

5.49-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Gold

Gold Battery: 3425 mAh

There’s no word on this smartphone from Vivo yet, but, now that it has received TENAA certification, we expect it to go official in China soon.

Source 1, 2 | Via