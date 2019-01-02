Facebook starts testing Messenger with Dark Mode in some countries

Back in late October last year, social media giant Facebook announced Facebook Messenger 4 with minimalist design. And alongside that, the company also announced that it would roll-out Dark Mode for Messenger soon. Well, after more than two months from that announcement, Facebook has finally started testing the Dark Mode in Messenger.

This news comes through Jane Manchun Wong who had previously revealed a lot of features of Facebook and Instagram before they were announced or rolled out. According to Wong, Facebook has started publicly testing the Dark Mode in some countries, but, it’s currently unclear exactly which countries Facebook is testing the Dark Mode in.

Wong has also shared a screenshot (attached above) which shows that the option to enable Dark Mode is tucked inside the ‘Me’ section of the app. Facebook also displays a warning message to the users when enabling Dark Mode, saying that they are still putting “finishing touches on dark mode”, hence, it won’t appear everywhere in Messenger.

For those unaware, enabling Dark Mode turns the white background of Facebook Messenger to black, with the black colored fonts turned to white. This reduces the emission of blue light from your device’s screen, and, thus helps in reducing strain to your eyes – especially in low-light and at night.

Now that Facebook has started publicly testing the Dark Mode in Facebook Messenger, we can expect the company to roll it out to all users across the globe soon.