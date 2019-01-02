Vivo NEX with elevating selfie camera just got cheaper in India, here’s how much it costs now

BBK Electronics-owned Vivo launched the Vivo NEX S as Vivo NEX in India back in July last year. The NEX is a flagship smartphone which was launched with a price tag of ₹44,990. Well, after more than five months from the launch, the Vivo NEX has now received a price cut in India.

The Vivo NEX has got a price cut of ₹5000 in India, and thus, it’s now available for purchase at ₹39,990. You can buy the Vivo NEX at this new price through Amazon India or Vivo India’s E-Store. Well, this is the first time Vivo has dropped the price of NEX in India. However, it’s unclear whether this is a temporary price cut or a permanent one.

If this is a permanent price cut, then we may see Vivo bringing the NEX Dual Display to India soon.

Like we already said, the Vivo NEX is a flagship smartphone, but, the biggest highlight of this smartphone is its selfie camera. The NEX comes with an elevating selfie camera which pops-up from the top of the smartphone. As a result, you don’t have to rely on a display notch to achieve a bezel-less look.

Furthermore, the Vivo NEX also features SoundCasting Technology which turns the phone’s display into a speaker by producing vibrations to emit audio. This is yet another way Vivo has got rid of the notch on NEX to get a bezel-less look.

You can check out rest of the specifications of the Vivo NEX down below.

Vivo NEX Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (2316 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio

6.59-inch Full-HD+ (2316 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with dual PDAF, 4-axis OIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Face Beauty, AR Stickers and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with dual PDAF, 4-axis OIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Face Beauty, AR Stickers and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty and AR Stickers

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1

128 GB UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Hi-Fi DAC with three amps, Dedicated AI Button

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Hi-Fi DAC with three amps, Dedicated AI Button Battery: 4000 mAh

Vivo NEX Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹39,990

₹39,990 Availability: Available online exclusively on Amazon India as well as Vivo India’s E-Store. Can also be purchased from offline retail stores across the country.

You can check out our Vivo NEX review if you are planning to buy one.