Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1 receiving ColorOS 5.2 update

Realme recently rolled out the much-awaited ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 1 in India. And now, the company has rolled out ColorOS 5.2 update for three more smartphones – Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1.

ColorOS 5.2 update rolling out for Realme 2 and Realme C1 carries build number RMX1805EX_11.A.21 and has the same change-log. However, the ColorOS 5.2 update that’s rolling out for Realme 2 Pro carries build number RMX1801EX_11.A.13.

Here’s the change-log of ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 2 and Realme C1:

Single swipe notification dismiss: Now you can swipe from left to right to dismiss the notification

Headset icon in status bar: A headset icon in status bar will be shown when you plug-in the headset

Smart Bar for faster multitasking: You can add apps you use often into “Smart Bar” for faster app launching and multitasking

Added reboot function: You can swipe up to reboot in the shutdown interface

Optimized reminders when Developer Options, Accessibility Mode and Device Manager on: Flashing bar, on-going notification and text at the upper right corner for “Developer Options”, “Accessibility” and “Device & Privacy” have been deleted.

Improved frequency for touch screen

Google Assistant: Long press power button for 0.5s to launch Google Assistant

Android Security Patch Level: December 5, 2018

Here’s the change-log of ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 2 Pro:

Added Screen Battery Optimization mode: Screen Battery Optimization dynamically adjusts the screen contrast and brightness for a balanced image quality with lower power consumption – except in Camera and Gallery apps. Balance Mode increases overall battery endurance by approx. 5%, and Strong Mode increases it by approx. 10%. Due to different usage conditions, actual results may vary

Added reboot function: You can now swipe up to reboot in the shutdown interface

Optimized reminders when Developer Options, Accessibility Mode and Device Manager are on: Flashing bar, on-going notification and text in the upper right corner for “Developer Options”, “Accessibility” and “Device & Privacy” have been turned off

Camera: Added Slow Motion mode

UI: New Material Design icons

Android Security Patch Level: December 5, 2018

The ColorOS 5.2 update for all three of these smartphones is rolling out over-the-air, and, it’s still based on Android Oreo. However, do note that this is a staged roll-out, which means only a limited number of users will get the update initially, with a broader roll-out commencing soon if no bugs are reported. Realme has said that the roll-out will complete “within the first weeks of January.”

That said, those who couldn’t wait for the update to reach their smartphones can grab the OTA file from the links given below and install it manually. Installation instructions can be found here.

Download Links: ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 2 and C1 | ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 2 Pro