Samsung Galaxy A50 rumored to come with 24 MP rear camera and 4000 mAh battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A50 smartphone this year. The Galaxy A50 already made an appearance on a popular benchmarking site, so we already know its key specifications. But now, some more information about this smartphone has surfaced online.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy A50 will ship with a large 4000 mAh battery and have a 24 MP primary rear camera. The report further states that Samsung may launch the Galaxy A50 after the Galaxy S10 has been launched in late February. Well, this probably means we will see the A50 go official either in March or mid-April.

The Galaxy A50 had also appeared on Geekbench revealing its processor, amount of RAM, and OS. According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A50 will be powered by the company’s homegrown Exynos 9610 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. However, we can expect the smartphone to come with 6 GB RAM option as well.

The Galaxy A50 will also be one of the first Samsung smartphones to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

The smartphone is also said to be offered in 64 and 128 GB storage options, boast Infinity-O or Infinity-V display, and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

We expect to hear more about the Galaxy A50 in the coming weeks.