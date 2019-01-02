Nokia 9 PureView successor rumored to launch in August with Snapdragon 855 and 5G support

HMD Global is reportedly launching the Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras in the last week of this month. While HMD hasn’t officially confirmed the existence of Nokia 9 PureView yet, we have already started hearing about its successor.

According to a Twitter account that goes by the name Nokia_Leaks, HMD has tentatively planned the launch of Nokia 9 PureView successor this year in August. Besides, this Twitter account further reports that this Nokia 9 PureView successor will feature a penta-camera setup at the back. However, it will “pack bigger sensor than Nokia 9 PureView” and have “better imaging quality.”

Recently leaked promo video revealed that the Nokia 9 PureView will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which was launched back in 2017. But, Nokia 9 PureView’s successor is said to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC which is the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm. The smartphone is also reported to have 5G support.

The Nokia 9 PureView is said to feature a 5.99-inch 2K display without a notch, but, its successor is said to feature a “true edge-to-edge” display with 2K resolution and a hole for the selfie camera.

HMD is yet to launch the Nokia 9 PureView, so talking about its successor is a bit too early. But, do note that the information about Nokia 9 PureView’s successor doesn’t come from a trusted source, so take it with a proverbial grain of salt.

You can check out the leaked specs of Nokia 9 PureView down below until we hear more about its successor.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support

5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support Internal Storage: 128

128 Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Qi Wireless Charging

Source 1, 2 | Via