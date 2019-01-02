WhatsApp no longer works on Nokia phones powered by this mobile software platform

Back in February 2016, Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced that it would drop support for certain mobile software platforms by the end of 2016. However, WhatsApp later extended support for some of those platforms till 2020. This included the Nokia S40 as well which is no longer supported by WhatsApp.

Yes, the Nokia phones that are powered by the S40 software platform will no longer be able to run WhatsApp as the company has dropped support for this software platform. For those unaware, the software support for S40 was extended by WhatsApp till December 31, 2018. So, if you happen to own any Nokia phone which runs on S40, now is the time to switch to an Android smartphone, an iPhone, or a Windows Phone if you want to use WhatsApp.

Having said that, the mobile operating systems that are next in line to lose support from WhatsApp are Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and older, and, iOS 7 and older. If you happen to use a device which runs any of these operating systems, you will be able to use WhatsApp on that device only until February 1, 2020. But, do note that you can no longer create any new WhatsApp accounts for these versions of Android and iOS.

That being said, if you want to use WhatsApp, make sure you own a smartphone which runs any of the following mobile operating systems:

Android 4.0 or above

iOS 8 or above

Windows Phone 8.1 or above

Those who own JioPhone or JioPhone 2 can also use WhatsApp as both these feature phones are powered by KaiOS and have WhatsApp support.