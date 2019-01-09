POCO F1 to get 960 FPS slow-motion video recording soon, support for 4K 60 FPS video recording coming next month

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched the POCO F1 back in August last year. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 12 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper. Well, these cameras will be getting some new features soon.

The POCO F1 will be getting the 960 FPS slow-motion video recording feature in the coming two weeks. This feature has been already rolled out to POCO F1 through a beta build, but it will now be rolled out through stable build to all users of POCO F1.

#POCO Fans! 960FPS slo-mo & Night mode is coming to the stable build for your #MasterOfSpeed in the coming two weeks. As a part of this update, we are also optimizing the reported battery drain & touch issues. Apologies for the slight delay on this. (1/2) — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) January 7, 2019

This news come through Manmohan Chandolu who’s the General Manager of POCO India. And, in addition to 960 FPS slow-motion video recording, Chandolu said that this stable build will also bring in Night Mode to the POCO F1. Besides, the update will also bring in battery optimizations and a fix for the touch issue.

And regarding 4K 60 FPS, we will be rolling it out in the stable update in February. We are working with our partners to also provide Widevine L1 certification.

We will continue to focus on providing the best experience on POCO F1. (2/2)@IndiaPOCO — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) January 7, 2019

After POCO rolls out 960 FPS slow-motion video recording and Night Mode, it will also be rolling out support for 4K video recording at 60 FPS. At present, the POCO F1 only supports 4K video recording at 30 FPS. This feature will be rolled out sometime in February.

Besides, Chandolu also said that they are currently working with their partners to provide Widevine L1 certification to POCO F1 so that users can finally stream videos on Netflix and similar services in HD.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (available in 6/128 and 8/256 memory configuration)

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (available in 6/128 and 8/256 memory configuration) Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

POCO F1 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹19,999

₹19,999 POCO F1 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage): ₹22,999

₹22,999 POCO F1 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹27,999

₹27,999 POCO F1 Armoured Edition (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage): ₹23,999

₹23,999 POCO F1 Armoured Edition (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹28,999

₹28,999 Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart

Do check out our POCO F1 review if you are planning to buy one.

