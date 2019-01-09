WhatsApp for Android users may soon be able to lock the app with their fingerprint

Back in late October last year, we told you about WhatsApp testing a feature that would let iPhone users lock the app with Face ID or Touch ID (fingerprint scanner). At that time, there was no word on whether Android users would get this feature or not. But now, it looks like Android users will also get this feature soon.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started testing fingerprint authentication feature with version 2.19.3 of WhatsApp for Android that would let users secure the app with their fingerprint. This option is tucked inside the Privacy menu, but you won’t see it yet as it’s still in the testing phase.

With fingerprint authentication turned on, you will have to place your registered finger on your phone’s fingerprint scanner to unlock WhatsApp. This way, even if you forget to lock your smartphone, others will not be able to open your WhatsApp and view all the chats. However, in case your phone’s fingerprint scanner is unable to recognize your fingerprint for whatever reason, you will still be able to open WhatsApp with your phone’s security credentials like PIN/Pattern/Password.

That said, do note that this feature will lock the app and not specific chats. Hence, you won’t be able to prevent others from seeing your WhatsApp chats once the app is unlocked.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that would let Android users send a maximum of 30 audio files at a time.

There’s no word on when WhatsApp will roll-out this fingerprint authentication feature for both the Android and iOS users on the stable channel. So until then, you will have to rely on third-party apps to lock WhatsApp.