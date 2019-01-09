Alcatel 1C (2019) Android Go smartphone announced with 5.3-inch 18:9 display and 5 MP rear camera

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, French smartphone brand Alcatel launched the Alcatel 1X (2019) budget smartphone. But, that’s not the only smartphone this French company launched at CES. In addition to the Alcatel 1X (2019), Alcatel also launched an Android Go smartphone called Alcatel 1C (2019).

The Alcatel 1C (2019) is an Android Go smartphone and thus runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android which is specially developed for smartphones with low-end hardware like 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. Well, this should make it clear to you that the Alcatel 1C (2019) is an entry-level smartphone.

The Alcatel 1C (2019) is powered by Spreadtrum’s SC7731E quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 1 GB GB RAM. The smartphone has only 8 GB of internal storage, but fret not, as it does come with a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 32 GB.

The Alcatel 1C (2019) features a 5.3-inch 18:9 display that has 960 x 480 pixel resolution and a 2.5D curved glass atop. However, even with an 18:9 display, the Alcatel 1C (2019) has quite a large bezels at the top and bottom.

That said, the back of the 1C (2019) comes with a textured finish that prevents it from slipping off your hands.

In terms of optics, the Alcatel 1C (2019) has a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera – both of which have f/2.4 aperture. However, Alcatel says that both the rear and front cameras are interpolated to 8 and 5 MP respectively. The smartphone also comes with camera features like Beautification Mode and Instant Collage.

The Alcatel 1C (2019) is offered in Volcano Black, Enamel Blue, and Blush Pink colors, and, keeping the lights on is a 2000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port. And yes, as this is an Android Go smartphone, it also comes with specially developed apps like Google Go, Files Go, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go and Gmail Go.

Alcatel 1C (2019) Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC7731E quad-core processor

1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC7731E quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5.3-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) 18:9 display with Dragontrail 2.5D curved glass

5.3-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) 18:9 display with Dragontrail 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture, Beautification Mode, Social Mode, Instant Collage and LED flash

5 MP with f/2.4 aperture, Beautification Mode, Social Mode, Instant Collage and LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture and Face Beautification

2 MP with f/2.4 aperture and Face Beautification Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0 Colors: Volcano Black, Enamel Blue, Blush Pink

Volcano Black, Enamel Blue, Blush Pink Battery: 2000 mAh

Alcatel 1C (2019) Price and Availability

Price: €70 (around ₹5660)

€70 (around ₹5660) Availability: To be available in select markets of Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe

Source 1, 2