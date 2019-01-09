Alcatel 1X (2019) announced with 5.5-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras

Last year at Mobile World Congress (MWC), French smartphone brand Alcatel launched the Alcatel 1X Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone. Well now, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the company has launched its successor – the Alcatel 1X (2019).

The Alcatel 1X (2019) is a budget smartphone, but, it does come with some improvements over last year’s 1X. The Alcatel 1X (2019) is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739ww quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. Like last year’s 1X, the 1X (2019) also runs Android 8.1 Oreo, but, unlike the 1X, the 1X (2019) is not an Android Go smartphone. What that means is that it doesn’t run a lightweight version of Android like the 1X.

Moving on, the Alcatel 1X (2019) boasts a 5.5-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display is also covered with Dragontrail’s 2.5D curved glass. That said, the back of the smartphone has a “pebble-painted” textured finish that is fingerprint, scratch, and slip-resistant.

The back of the smartphone also houses a fingerprint scanner above which is the LED flash and dual cameras. The Alcatel 1X (2019) rocks 13 MP and 2 MP cameras the back; the former has f/2.0 aperture whereas the latter has f/2.4 aperture. The 2 MP camera is used for depth-sensing so that you get Bokeh Effect in your photos.

Having said that, the Alcatel 1X (2019) also comes with a feature that lets you re-focus on the photo after capturing it. That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 5 MP camera on the front with f/2.4 aperture.

The Alcatel 1X (2019) is offered in three colors and comes with a 3000 mAh battery.

Alcatel 1X (2019) Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739ww quad-core processor

Alcatel 1X (2019) Price and Availability

