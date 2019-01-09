Moto X4 starts receiving Android Pie update in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently started rolling out Android Pie update for Moto G6 Plus in India. And now, the company has started rolling out the Android Pie update for one more smartphone in India – the Moto X4.

The Moto X4 was launched in India way back in November 2017. It was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat, but it picked up the Android Oreo update in India later in December. Motorola started soak testing Android Pie update for Moto X4 in India last year in November which is why some users already have Android Pie on their units. But now, the company has started rolling out Android Pie update for all the users of Moto X4 in India.

The Android Pie update for Moto X4 in India is rolling out over-the-air and can take at least a week or two to reach all the units. And, if you don’t get an update notification on your Moto X4 within that time frame, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu.

As this is an Android version update, it weighs more than 1 GB in size, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi network. Besides, you are also advised to have at least 50% battery charge left on your Moto X4 before installing this Android Pie update.

The Android Pie update brings in new UI, improved DND, and more to the Moto X4. You can click here to see what all this Android Pie update brings to the Moto X4. However, do note that the navigation gestures that Google introduced with Android Pie aren’t available for Moto X4 in India. Motorola says this feature is only available for the Moto X4 Android One Edition launched in the US.

Having said that, this Android Pie update rolling out for Moto X4 in India carries version number PPW29.69-26, and, it comes with Android security patch level that’s dated November 1, 2018. Well, this could be a downer for those who are a stickler for having the latest security patch on their Android devices.

We are listing specifications of the Moto X4 down below in case you need a refresher.

Moto X4 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

3/4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Android Oreo (Android Pie rolling out in India) Display: 5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass

12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White, Background Replacement, Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1um, 4 MP Adaptive Low Light Mode, Selfie Panorama, Professional Mode and Selfie Flash

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistance, Synchronized Bluetooth Streaming (plays music on up to four Bluetooth speakers at once), Moto Key

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

Have you received the Android Pie update on your Moto X4?