Back in late November last year, Chinese technology brand Huawei launched its flagship Mate 20 Pro smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹69,990. And now today, at an event held in New Delhi, Huawei has launched a mid-range smartphone in India – the Huawei Y9 2019.

The Huawei Y9 2019 was announced back in October last year, and, it was supposed to launch in India three days ago on January 7. However, the launch was postponed, and so Huawei launched the phone today for the Indian market.

The Huawei Y9 2019 is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone is offered in two configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, Huawei only launched the 4 GB RAM variant in India.

On the front, you have a 6.5-inch notched display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display also supports Eye Comfort Mode which makes it easier to use the phone in low-light and at night.

Moving on the back, the Huawei Y9 2019 flaunts a 3D Arc Design along with a fingerprint scanner placed in the center.

For photography, the Huawei Y9 2019 comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup on the front consists of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup at the rear includes one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera.

The smartphone also comes with some AI-based camera features like AI Scene Recognition that has 500 scene recognition modes. Apart from that, it also comes with AI Stabilization and Hand-Held Night Mode.

The Huawei Y9 2019 runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box which is a bummer considering it’s been more than five months since Google released Android Pie – the latest version of Android.

The Y9 2019 comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colors, and, fueling the entire package is a 4000 mAh battery which Huawei says can offer 52 hours of voice calling, 65 hours of music playback, or 9 hours of continuous gaming or video playback.

Huawei Y9 2019 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Eye Comfort Mode

6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Eye Comfort Mode Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP

16 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, GPU Turbo, Game Assistant 2.0, Histen 5.0, Party Mode, AI Communication

Fingerprint Scanner, AI 3D Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, GPU Turbo, Game Assistant 2.0, Histen 5.0, Party Mode, AI Communication Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue

Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with AI Power Management

Huawei Y9 2019 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹15,990

₹15,990 Availability: To be available exclusively on Amazon India from January 15

Huawei Y9 2019 Offers