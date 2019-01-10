Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 announced with 48 MP rear camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC, and 4000 mAh battery

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced that it would launch a 48 MP camera smartphone this month. And two days ago, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared a couple of pictures of this 48 MP camera smartphone showing us what the phone looks like. And now today, at an event held in China, Xiaomi has finally unveiled its 48 MP camera smartphone – dubbed Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

The Redmi Note 7 is the first 48 MP camera smartphone from Xiaomi. However, it’s not the first company to launch a 48 MP camera smartphone. That honor goes to Huawei who launched the Nova 4. After Huawei, its sub-brand Honor also launched a 48 MP camera smartphone – the V20. So as you can see, the Redmi Note 7 is the third smartphone that boasts a 48 MP camera at the back. Besides, it’s also the first smartphone launched by Redmi which is now an independent brand.

That said, this 48 MP rear camera on the Redmi Note 7 is a part of the dual camera setup which is placed vertically on the back of the smartphone in the top-left corner. It’s accompanied by a 5 MP camera which is used when you take photos in Portrait Mode.

This 48 MP camera has f/1.8 aperture with a pixel size of 1.6 μm, however, the photos you capture will come out in a resolution of 12 MP. This rear camera also comes with features like EIS and Night Mode. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 13 MP camera on the front coming with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI Portrait Mode.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 also flaunts a 6.3-inch display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top which is home to the selfie camera. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Besides, it’s also covered with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 which adds a layer of protection against scratches.

The back of the smartphone is also covered with 2.5D curved glass and it actually looks quite beautiful in Fantasy Blue and Twilight Gold color gradients.

Talking about the innards, the Redmi Note 7 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC running the show, and, it is offered in three memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Users also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the smartphone ships with a 4000 mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

3/4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 409 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 409 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.8, 1.6 μm) + 5 MP with PDAF, Super Night Mode, EIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080/720p slow-motion video recording at 120 FPS, and LED flash

48 MP (f/1.8, 1.6 μm) + 5 MP with PDAF, Super Night Mode, EIS, Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR, 1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, 1080/720p slow-motion video recording at 120 FPS, and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, HDR, and AI Scene Recognition

13 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, HDR, and AI Scene Recognition Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Bright Black, Fantasy Blue, Twilight Gold

Bright Black, Fantasy Blue, Twilight Gold Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports 10W charging)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around $147/₹10,400)

¥999 (around $147/₹10,400) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1199 (around $176/₹12,483)

¥1199 (around $176/₹12,483) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1399 (around $206/₹14,562)

¥1399 (around $206/₹14,562) Availability: Goes on sale in China from January 15. No word on availability in other markets

Source