Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India with 5.7-inch notched display and 13 MP AI cameras

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar made its debut in India last year in May with the launch of Mobiistar CQ and Mobiistar XQ Dual smartphones. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones in India with the launch of Mobiistar X1 Notch.

The Mobiistar X1 Notch is a budget smartphone. It is powered by an unknown quad-core processor which is clocked at 2.0 GHz and is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

The X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1498 x 720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass atop. And, in case it’s not already evident from its name, the X1 Notch also comes with a pretty wide display notch which houses the selfie camera, earpiece, as well as the usual slew of sensors like ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

The back of the Mobiistar X1 Notch is also covered with 2.5D curved glass, and, Mobiistar calls it a “gradient shine body”. That’s probably because the smartphone is offered in three gradient colors – Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue.

For photography, you have 13 MP single camera at the back and on the front, and, both these cameras come with AI-based features.

The Mobiistar X1 Notch has a fingerprint scanner at the back that lets you quickly unlock the smartphone, but, it also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face. Having said that, the Mobiistar X1 Notch also comes with features like Dual VoLTE and a dedicated slot for microSD card which should entice a lot many buyers.

Lastly, the X1 Notch runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and, keeping it up and running is a 3020 mAh battery under the hood.

Commenting on the launch of Mobiistar X1 Notch, Mr. Carl Ngo, Co-Founder and CEO of Mobiistar India and Global, said, “We could not have begun the year in a better way than with the launch of the X1 Notch. This stunning smartphone brings latest trends in technology at a very compelling price for its users. With a strong focus on selfies, this device comes with a 13 MP AI selfie camera, modern design notch display and gradient shine body. We have high hopes for this phone in the market and are confident that the X1 Notch will win many hearts just like our other products have been doing so far.”

Mobiistar X1 Notch Specifications

2.0 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1498 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

13 MP with PDAF, AI Scene Detection, Face Beauty Mode, and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with AI Face Beauty and Bokeh Effect

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue

Mobiistar X1 Notch Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹8499 (2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage), ₹9499 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage)

₹8499 (2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage), ₹9499 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage) Availability: Available through offline retail stores across the country

