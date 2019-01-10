This could be the first Nokia smartphone coming with punch-hole display

2017 was a year full of smartphones that came with a bathtub and waterdrop-shaped notches. However, towards the end of it, we saw smartphone brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Honor making a shift towards a new design in a bid to ditch the notch. These brands launched smartphones that came with a punch-hole display. And, it’s needless to say that this design language will pick up steam this year. Well, it looks like HMD Global too will jump on to this bandwagon soon by launching a Nokia smartphone with a punch-hole display, renders of which have surfaced online.

Renders (attached above and below) of what’s allegedly the Nokia 8.1 Plus have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks. These renders show that the Nokia 8.1 Plus will feature a hole in the top-left corner of the display which will accommodate the selfie camera. This display is rumored to measure 6.22-inch diagonally.

The Nokia 8.1 Plus has tiny bezels around the display, but, the chin is relatively larger as it’s home to the Nokia branding.

The back of Nokia 8.1 Plus is covered with glass and houses a dual camera setup that’s placed vertically in the center. Below these dual cameras is the LED flash which is a part of the camera island, and, further down below is the fingerprint scanner. You can also see Nokia and Android One branding on the back of the smartphone.

The bottom of the phone has a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker and a microphone, and, up top is the 3.5 mm headphone jack which is accompanied by a secondary microphone. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right, whereas the SIM card slot is located on the left.

Details are scarce about the Nokia 8.1 Plus right now, but, we speculate that this will be a mid-range smartphone instead of a flagship, and thus, it may come with Snapdragon 710 SoC running the show.

