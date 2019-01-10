Mobiistar X1 Notch Hands-on [Images]

Last year, the Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar made its debut with the two smartphones, Mobiistar XQ Dual, and Mobiistar CQ and with the start of the year 2019, the company has added another budget-friendly smartphone the Mobiistar X1 Notch. This is also the company’s first smartphone to feature a notch design and glass-finish back. Here’s our hands-on with the Mobiistar X1 Notch.

Mobiistar X1 Notch Specifications

Display: 5.7-inch IPS display, Full HD resolution (1498 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch IPS display, Full HD resolution (1498 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: 2.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio A22, 16nm, 64-bit

2.0 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek Helio A22, 16nm, 64-bit GPU: PowerVR GE6320

PowerVR GE6320 Memory: 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB internal, expands via microSD card up to 128 GB (dedicated slot)

32 GB internal, expands via microSD card up to 128 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, AI Scene Detection, Face Beauty Mode, and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, AI Scene Detection, Face Beauty Mode, and LED flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP with AI Face Beauty and Bokeh Effect

13 MP with AI Face Beauty and Bokeh Effect Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE

4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual VoLTE Battery: 3,020 mAh (non-removable)

3,020 mAh (non-removable) Price: Rs 8,499 (2 GB RAM & 16 GB Storage), Rs 9,499 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage)

The Mobiistar X1 Notch is a budget Android smartphone featuring a glass design on the back, a 13 MP AI selfie camera, and a notch on its display all being the main highlights of the phone. Just like the rest of the Androids, the Mobiistar also jumps on the notch bandwagon, it has a wider notch unlike the current Android smartphones that offer a smaller ‘dew drop’ notch.

The Mobiistar X1 Notch sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution (1498 x 720 pixels) covered with 2.5D curved glass on. The back of the phone has a dual color reflective design, it’s named ‘gradient shine body’. The phone offers three gradient colors – Gradient Shine, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue.

The internals of the phone includes a 16nm quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 CPU clocked up to 2.0 GHz. It is further laced with either 2 GB RAM or 3 GB RAM with 16 GB or 32 GB internal storage respectively. It packs a 3,020 mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera side, the phone offers a 13 MP selfie camera that supports AI-based features. The rear side offers 13 MP PDAF camera with AI Scene Detection, Face Beauty Mode, and LED flash. Below the rear camera, you will find a fingerprint scanner and a Mobiistar logo. The phone supports Face Unlock and Smart Unlock features as well.

It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with a custom skin, however, the interface seems cluttered and not as good as we’ve seen on customized skins by other manufacturers. Mobiistar still needs to work out on the software part and offer a better user experience.

The sides offer power and volume keys on the right and a triple slot SIM tray on the left. The SIM tray supports 2x nano SIM slots supporting LTE network with dual VoLTE support and a dedicated microSD card slot that expands the storage up to 128 GB. The bottom offers a micro USB port along with loudspeakers, and a microphone while the top has a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The X1 Notch is priced at Rs 8,499 for its 2 GB RAM and 16 GB variant and Rs 9,499 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Additionally, the company has partnered with Reliance Jio and offers Rs 2,200 cashback to those who purchase the phone.

Also check the unboxing and hands-on video of the X1 Notch below. What do you think of it, do you like the Mobiistar X1 Notch? Let us know.