Instagram users can now post to multiple accounts at the same time

Back in May last year, Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out a feature that lets users re-share a feed post to their Stories. However, the company still doesn’t allow users to re-share feed posts of other users to their own feed. While that feature may not roll-out any time soon, Instagram has rolled out a feature that lets users share their own posts to multiple accounts at the same time.

Until now, it was only possible for users to share their Instagram posts on other sites like Facebook and Twitter at the same time, but now, Instagram has rolled out a “self regram” feature that lets users post to multiple Instagram accounts at the same time.

A new option called ‘Post to Other Accounts’ now appears below the option to tag people and add location. This option has a list of different accounts with a toggle button. If you are publishing a post on your account, and also want to publish the same post on one or all of these accounts, you only have to turn on the toggle and the post will be published on all the accounts at the same time.

This feature is a time-saver and is not only useful for social media managers, but also for those who manage multiple accounts – like one personal account and one private account.

“We are rolling out this feature to provide a better experience for people who often post to multiple accounts,” said Instagram in a statement.

Having said that, this new feature is currently only available to iOS users, with no word on if and when it will be rolled out to Android users.