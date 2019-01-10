OPPO launches a new variant of A7 in India

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A7 in India back in late November last year with a price tag of ₹16,990. Well, after more than a month from then, OPPO has now launched a new variant of the A7 in India.

OPPO has launched a new RAM variant of the A7 in India. The A7 launched in November last year came with 4 GB RAM, and, the one launched today comes with 3 GB RAM. Well, apart from this difference, everything else remains the same.

The OPPO A7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC and boots up to ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop-shaped notch and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The photography department on the A7 is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back and a 16 MP single camera on the front. The smartphone has 64 GB of internal storage, but you do have the option of further expanding the storage up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

The OPPO A7 is sold in two colors – Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue – and, keeping it up and running is a huge 4230 mAh battery underneath.

OPPO A7 Specifications

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

OPPO A7 Price in India and Availability