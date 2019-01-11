It’s official: Samsung Galaxy S10 to be launched on February 20

It’s official: South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch the Galaxy S10 next month at an Unpacked event on February 20. Samsung has sent out press invites to the media for this launch event which will be held in San Francisco.

The invite (attached below) doesn’t reveal much about the Galaxy S10 and only hints at the smartphone coming with a curved edge display.

Last year, Samsung had launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in late February, but this time, Samsung has decided to launch the Galaxy S10 before MWC which will kick-off on February 25. This should help the Galaxy S10 get more limelight.

That said, Samsung will be launching three models of the Galaxy S10 this year – the base variant will probably be called Galaxy S10 E or Lite, the regular model will be called Galaxy S10, and, the top-end model will be called Galaxy S10+.

The Galaxy S10 E/Lite is rumored to come with a 5.8-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are rumored to feature 6.1 and 6.4-inch displays respectively. The S10 E/Lite will come with a flat display though, with the S10 and S10+ boasting curved edge displays.

There’s also a fourth variant of Galaxy S10, code-named ‘Beyond X‘, which is said to come with support for 5G. However, this variant is rumored to launch later on.

You can click here to know more about the price and specifications of the Galaxy S10 E/Lite, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+.