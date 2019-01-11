Redmi 6 is the fifth Xiaomi smartphone to get a price cut in India this week, here’s how much it costs now

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi dropped prices of four of its smartphones in India this week – the Mi A2, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Y2, and the Redmi 6 Pro. Well, that number has now increased to five as Xiaomi has announced a price cut for the Redmi 6 as well.

The Redmi 6 was launched in India last year in September. It comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 32 GB storage variant was launched with an introductory price of ₹7999 whereas the 64 GB storage variant was launched with an introductory price of ₹9499. But, the price of 32 GB storage variant was increased to ₹8499 later in November.

However, with the price cut, the 32 GB storage variant now costs ₹7999 which is its launch price. And on the other hand, the 64 GB storage variant now costs ₹8999. The Redmi 6 can be purchased at reduced prices from Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, as well as offline stores across the country.

For those who need a refresher, the Redmi 6 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC. It was launched with Android Oreo-based MIUI 9, but, it picked up the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update later on.

The Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch display that as a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone also has 12 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back, and a 5 MP single camera on the front. You can check out rest of the specifications of the Redmi 6 down below.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

12 MP + 5 MP with 1.25 μm pixel size, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Price in India and Availability