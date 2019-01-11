OnePlus 5 and 5T receiving OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix update

OnePlus made Christmas merrier for OnePlus 5 and 5T users by rolling out OxygenOS 9.0 update that brought along Android Pie to both these 2017 OnePlus smartphones. However, that update introduced some bugs so OnePlus quickly rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.1 update with bug fixes. Well, it looks there are some more bugs to be ironed out as OnePlus has now rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.2 hotfix update for both the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

OxygenOS 9.0.2 update carries hotfix for Wi-Fi connectivity issue as well as an issue with capacitive navigation buttons faced by OnePlus 5 users. Besides, the update also fixes issues related to missing 4G VoLTE toggle and random reboots during screen casting.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Hot Fix Fixed WiFi connectivity issue with certain third-party Apps Fixed issue with physical/capacitive navigation buttons not working at times(OnePlus 5 only)

System Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection Optimized sRGB display mode Optimized Reading mode Fixed issue with 4G VoLTE toggle missing Fixed random reboots when Screen Casting



We hope this hotfix update doesn’t introduce any more bugs on OnePlus 5 or 5T.

That said, this update is rolling out over-the-air, but, it’s currently only rolled out to a small percentage of users with a broader roll-out commencing in a “few days”. Having said that, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu if you cannot wait for an update notification to pop-up on your OnePlus 5/5T.

Source