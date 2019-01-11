Nokia 6.2 specs leak online, might come with a 6.2-inch punch-hole display

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 back in February 2017. And then in January last year, the company launched the Nokia 6 (2018). The Nokia 6 (2018) was launched as ‘New Nokia 6‘ a month later for global markets. And, to make things a bit more confusing for some, HMD launched the ‘New Nokia 6’ as Nokia 6.1 in May in the US. Well, it looks like a Nokia 6 for 2019 may launch soon as its specifications have surfaced online.

According to one tipster, HMD Global will launch the Nokia 6.2 soon. It will also be called Nokia 6 (2019). This will succeed the Nokia 6.1 that was launched last year. According to the information coming in, the Nokia 6.2 will be powered Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. However, we can expect the smartphone to come with 6 GB RAM as well.

The Nokia 6.2 will feature a 6.2-inch display having a hole in either the top left or right corner. This hole will be home to the selfie camera. Well, this will be similar to the Nokia 8.1 Plus (pictured above) which is also rumored to feature a punch-hole display.

Having said that, the Nokia 6.2 will feature 16 MP dual cameras at the back with ZEISS optics. And, the smartphone will also come with OZO audio for 360-degree spatial surround sound.

The Nokia 6.2 will also have 64 GB of internal storage, but you can expect it to come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The tipster didn’t reveal any details about the battery on the Nokia 6.2, but we assume it won’t be bigger than 3500 mAh.

The Nokia 6.2 will be first launched in China at the end of this month or the beginning of next, however, it will also be launched in the US; probably as an Android One smartphone running Android Pie.

With that being said, do note that this information doesn’t come directly from HMD Global, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Source