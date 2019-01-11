These two Samsung smartphones just got cheaper in India

Looks like this week is all about smartphones receiving price cuts in India. Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi reduced prices of five of its smartphones in India this week. And now, South Korean tech giant Samsung too has dropped prices of two of its smartphones in India.

Samsung has reduced the prices of Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) in India. The Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched in India last year in September, whereas, the Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched in India later in November.

Both the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) are offered in two different memory configurations. The Galaxy A7 (2018) comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configurations, whereas, the Galaxy A9 (2018) comes in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configurations.

The 4 GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched in India with a price tag of ₹23,990 whereas the 6 GB RAM variant was launched with a price tag of ₹28,990. On the other hand, the 6 GB RAM variant of Galaxy A9 (2018) was launched at ₹36,990 whereas the 8 GB RAM variant was launched at ₹39,990.

Here’s how much the Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) cost in India after price cut:

Galaxy A7 (2018) 4 GB RAM variant: ₹18,990

Galaxy A7 (2018) 6 GB RAM variant: ₹22,990

Galaxy A9 (2018) 6 GB RAM variant: ₹33,990

Galaxy A9 (2018) 8 GB RAM variant: ₹36,990

The Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018) are both available at reduced prices on Amazon India as well as Samsung India’s official website.

For those unaware, the Galaxy A7 (2018) is Samsung’s first smartphone with triple rear cameras, whereas, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is the world’s first smartphone with quad rear cameras. We are listing specifications of both these smartphones down below if you need a refresher.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display

6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Mini, Install Apps to Memory Card

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Mini, Install Apps to Memory Card Colors: Blue, Black, Gold

Blue, Black, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Always-On Super AMOLED Infinity Display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Always-On Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, AR Emoji, AR Stickers

Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, AR Emoji, AR Stickers Colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink

Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink Battery: 3800 mAh

Are you buying either of these Samsung smartphones?

