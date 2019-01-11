Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras reportedly launching in India next month

We have been hearing of the Nokia 9 PureView since September last year. This smartphone will come with five cameras at the back, and will probably be the first smartphone to boast a penta-camera setup at the back. Thanks to leaked renders and promo videos, we have a pretty good idea of what the Nokia 9 PureView will look like. But, there’s still no word from HMD on when the Nokia 9 PureView will launch. Rumor mills have it that this smartphone will go official in the last week of this month, and now, according to a latest report, this smartphone will debut in India next month.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, HMD will launch the Nokia 9 PureView at an event in Dubai by the end of January. And, the company will bring this smartphone to India in February. The report also states that HMD will launch “a couple of other Nokia smartphones” in India in February. 91Mobiles claim to have received this information from their sources in Nokia’s distribution channel.

A promo video of the Nokia 9 PureView leaked on the Internet recently and revealed quite a few features of this smartphone. The video revealed that Nokia 9 PureView will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be mated to 6 GB RAM. Well, considering Qualcomm has already launched Snapdragon 855 SoC, this could be a deal-breaker for those who are a stickler for having the latest and greatest chip in their smartphones.

The Nokia 9 PureView will run Android Pie out-of-the-box and will be an Android One smartphone, which means it will run stock Android and come with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The smartphone will flaunt 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with support for HDR10. The 6 GB RAM variant has 128 GB of storage onboard, but we won’t be surprised if there’s another variant of Nokia 9 PureView coming with more RAM and storage.

Keeping up with the current trend in the industry, the Nokia 9 PureView will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, and will also support Qi Wireless Charging. The smartphone is rumored to come packed with a 4150 mAh battery which will fuel the entire package.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support

5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Qi Wireless Charging

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Qi Wireless Charging Battery: 4150 mAh

You can expect to hear more about the Nokia 9 PureView in the coming days.