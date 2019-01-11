PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games on smartphones, once you’ve started playing it, you won’t let it go easily. Starting off with the in-game character which can be customized according to your style, there are people who want their character to be back to normal and this is where this guide will help you.

Wondering how to reset appearance in PUBG Mobile? Here’s what you need to do.

How To Reset Appearance In PUBG Mobile

When you start the game, follow the steps as shown in the screenshots below.

Before you do, make sure you have a few BP left in your account, try to keep at least 3,000 BP so that you can change the appearance by using the available BP. BP is your in-game currency that can be used to purchase stuff from the store.

Head to the Main menu , and tap Inventory .

, and tap . Under that, tap Reset Appearance at the top as shown.

Here, you can customize the character or change the gender with the cost of BP. What if you are out of BP? You can earn BP by playing matches, at the moment you can’t buy BP in the app. Other ways to get BP is to link your account to Facebook or Twitter, completing tasks in the game, unlock crates to earn BP, and more.

