Realme 3 launching this quarter, company also working on a 48 MP camera smartphone

Realme made its debut in India last year in May, and so far, the company has launched a total of five smartphones in the country – the Realme 1, the Realme 2, the Realme 2 Pro, the Realme C1, and the Realme U1. Realme is also rumored to launch Realme A1 in India, but there’s no word from the company on when it will be launched. However, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company will launch Realme 3 in Q1 of 2019.

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company will launch Realme 3 in India this quarter. However, Sheth didn’t reveal any hardware or pricing details about the smartphone, but, he did say that the company’s focus is on sub-₹20,000 segment so you can expect the Realme 3 to be priced under ₹20,000.

In addition to that, Sheth also said that Realme is currently working on a 48 MP camera smartphone, but he neither revealed any other details of this smartphone nor did he reveal what this smartphone would be called.

Furthermore, Sheth also made it clear that the company doesn’t see any value in launching smartphones with triple rear cameras or a punch-hole display, so don’t expect a Realme smartphone to come with either of these features any soon.

Lastly, Sheth also revealed that the company plans to open exclusive experience stores in India, but that will happen sometime in the second half of 2019.