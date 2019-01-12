Xiaomi Redmi 6A goes on open sale in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6A in India back in September last year. The smartphone was initially sold through flash sales, but now, it’s available for purchase through open sale.

The Redmi 6A has gone on open sale in India, meaning you don’t have to wait for weekly flash sales to buy it. You can now buy it anytime you want from Mi.com or Amazon India. However, do note that the 32 GB storage variant of the Redmi 6A went on open sale last year in November. And, it’s the 16 GB storage variant that has now gone on open sale in India.

Here goes. #Redmi6A is India's bestselling smartphone since its launch as per @IDC.

And to celebrate this BIG news, we've something special. Desh ka Naya smartphone, #Redmi6A, will be on open sale for the first time ever, starting midnight. How's this for a bada announcement? pic.twitter.com/FWJYfrY5iF — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 11, 2019

The 16 GB storage variant of the Redmi 6A was launched in India with a price tag of ₹5999 whereas the 32 GB storage variant was launched with a price tag of ₹6999. But, the smartphone later got a price hike in November. The price of 16 GB storage variant was increased to ₹6599 whereas the price of 32 GB storage variant was increased to ₹7499. However, Xiaomi dropped the prices of both these variants last month, making them available at their launch prices.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, EIS and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0 Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: AI Face Unlock

AI Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India and Availability