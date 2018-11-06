Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in India back in early September this year. Both these smartphones were available for purchase online through flash sales, but now, they are available for purchase through open sale in India.

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are now available for purchase through open sale in India, meaning you don’t have to wait for flash sales and can buy either of these smartphones any time you want. The Redmi 6 can be purchased from Mi.com and Flipkart, whereas the Redmi 6A can be purchased from Mi.com and Amazon India.

The Redmi 6 comes in 32 and 64 GB storage options, whereas the Redmi 6A is offered in 16 and 32 GB storage variants. However, going by Xiaomi’s tweets, it looks like only the 64 GB variant of Redmi 6 and 32 GB variant of Redmi 6A are available through open sale.

You can check out full specs of both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A down below.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with 1.25 μm pixel size, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with 1.25 μm pixel size, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0 Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹7999

₹7999 Price of 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹9499

₹9499 Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, EIS and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF, EIS and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0 Internal Storage: 16/32 GB

16/32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: AI Face Unlock

AI Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India and Availability