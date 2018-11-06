Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A go on open sale in India
Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in India back in early September this year. Both these smartphones were available for purchase online through flash sales, but now, they are available for purchase through open sale in India.
The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are now available for purchase through open sale in India, meaning you don’t have to wait for flash sales and can buy either of these smartphones any time you want. The Redmi 6 can be purchased from Mi.com and Flipkart, whereas the Redmi 6A can be purchased from Mi.com and Amazon India.
The Redmi 6 comes in 32 and 64 GB storage options, whereas the Redmi 6A is offered in 16 and 32 GB storage variants. However, going by Xiaomi’s tweets, it looks like only the 64 GB variant of Redmi 6 and 32 GB variant of Redmi 6A are available through open sale.
You can check out full specs of both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A down below.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display
- Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with 1.25 μm pixel size, AI Portrait Mode, EIS and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹7999
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹9499
- Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF, EIS and LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Beautify 4.0
- Internal Storage: 16/32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: Dual VoLTE (dual standby), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: AI Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India and Availability
- Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹5999
- Price of 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹6999
- Availability: Available on Mi.com and Amazon India