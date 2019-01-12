HMD reportedly launching Nokia 8.1 with more RAM in India soon
HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X7 smartphone in China back in October last year. However, the company launched the Nokia X7 under the moniker of Nokia 8.1 for global markets last month. HMD launched the Nokia 8.1 in India as well, and, if the latest report is to be believed, the company will soon launch a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India with more RAM.
The Nokia 8.1 comes with 4 GB RAM, but, according to a report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD will launch a 6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 in India soon. There’s no word from HMD regarding the launch of 6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 in India, but, Nokiapoweruser reports that this new variant will be launched in the country either by the end of this month, or the beginning of next.
The 4 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, however, the 6 GB RAM variant of this smartphone is said to come with 128 GB of internal storage. That said, the report further states that this 6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 would carry a price tag of ₹28,999 or ₹29,999 in India. For those unaware, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹26,999 in India.
Nokia 8.1 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 616
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters)
- Colors: Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel
- Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging