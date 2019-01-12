HMD reportedly launching Nokia 8.1 with more RAM in India soon

HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X7 smartphone in China back in October last year. However, the company launched the Nokia X7 under the moniker of Nokia 8.1 for global markets last month. HMD launched the Nokia 8.1 in India as well, and, if the latest report is to be believed, the company will soon launch a new variant of Nokia 8.1 in India with more RAM.

The Nokia 8.1 comes with 4 GB RAM, but, according to a report by Nokiapoweruser, HMD will launch a 6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 in India soon. There’s no word from HMD regarding the launch of 6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 in India, but, Nokiapoweruser reports that this new variant will be launched in the country either by the end of this month, or the beginning of next.

The 4 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, however, the 6 GB RAM variant of this smartphone is said to come with 128 GB of internal storage. That said, the report further states that this 6 GB RAM variant of Nokia 8.1 would carry a price tag of ₹28,999 or ₹29,999 in India. For those unaware, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹26,999 in India.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications