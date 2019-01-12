Here’s how much the Honor View20 could be priced in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor V20 – its first 48 MP camera smartphone – last month in China. However, the V20 will be launched as View20 for global markets at an event in Paris on January 22. And a week later, on January 29, the View20 will be launched in India. The Honor View20 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, we now know how much it could be priced in the country.

According to a report by IANS, the Honor View20 will be priced around ₹40,000 in India. For comparison, the Honor View20 starts at ¥2999 (around ₹31,210) in China and goes all the way up to ¥3999 (around ₹41,620), so the ₹40,000 price could be for the top-end model.

The Honor View20 is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Kirin 980 SoC. The smartphone comes in three memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The View20 is also the first Honor smartphone that comes with a punch-hole display and a 48 MP camera at the back. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 25 MP camera on the front which resides inside the display hole.

The smartphone ships with a 4000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging, however, the variant that will be launched in India will probably come with 20W fast charging.

Honor View20 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash

48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo Colors: Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition

Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition Battery: 4000 mAh with 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging

Honor View20 Price in India and Availability