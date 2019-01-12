Vodafone launches ₹1499 plan for prepaid customers: Here are all the details

Telecom operator Vodafone India – called Vodafone Idea Limited after its merger with Idea Cellular – has quietly launched a new plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹1499.

Vodafone ₹1499 Prepaid Plan Details

First spotted by BGR India, this Vodafone ₹1499 prepaid plan is a long-term plan which comes with the validity of 365 days, i.e., one year.

Vodafone prepaid users doing a recharge of ₹1499 are offered 1 GB of 3G/4G data per day for the entire validity period which translates to a total of 365 GB of data. And, in addition to that, customers are also offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, as well as 100 free SMS per day which translate to a total of 36,500 SMS offered during the validity of the plan.

This ₹1499 Vodafone prepaid plan also includes free Vodafone Play subscription.

BGR India reports that this is an open market plan, meaning it’s available for all Vodafone prepaid customers across India. However, at press time, this plan was unavailable for our Vodafone prepaid connection in Gujarat circle. If you happen to be a Vodafone prepaid customer from Gujarat, and if this plan is available for you, do let us know in the comments down below.

Vodafone vs. Reliance Jio

Vodafone’s ₹1499 plan for prepaid customers competes with Reliance Jio’s ₹1699 prepaid plan. Both these prepaid plans come with a validity of one year. However, Jio’s plan has an edge over Vodafone’s plan in terms of the data offered.

While Vodafone offers 1 GB data per day, Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day which translates to a total of 547.5 GB of data offered during the validity period. Well, that’s 182.5 GB more data than offered by Vodafone. Besides, once Jio users exhaust their 1.5 GB of data in a day, they can still continue using the Internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps – something that’s not possible for Vodafone users.

That said, Jio’s ₹1699 prepaid plan also offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and more.