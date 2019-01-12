GuidesOnePlus

How to take photos using fingerprint scanner [OnePlus Guide]

By Divyang Makwana
OnePlus phones are a great bunch, aside from its top-notch performance the OxygenOS which is based out on a stock Android interface has plenty of features to check out. Unlike the OnePlus 6T which comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner on-board, the OnePlus 6 and past OnePlus devices let you take photos using fingerprint scanner. Want to know how? Read on.

oneplus-6-tips-tricks-hidden-features

Take photos using fingerprint scanner [OnePlus Devices]

To take photos using the fingerprint scanner, you need to enable this feature in the Settings.

  • Head over to the Settings -> Gestures -> Long press to take a photo.

Turn on the slider ‘Long press to take a photo‘ and long press the fingerprint scanner to take a photo when in the camera app. This should come in handy if you are taking selfies.

oneplus-6-tips-tricks-hidden-features-13-fingerprint-scanner-take-photos

Know that this trick doesn’t work with OnePlus 6T and future OnePlus devices with the in-display fingerprint scanner. This is only for those devices with a physical scanner on the back, OnePlus 6T doesn’t boast a fingerprint scanner on the back, but inside the display.

However, the in-display fingerprint scanner can be used to quickly launch the apps. Add a camera shortcut to the list and there you can launch the camera with in-display fingerprint scanner. Here’s a guide on how to quickly launch apps with in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus-6T-Review-2

There’s so much you can do with the OnePlus 6, take a look at these 30 tips, tricks, and hidden features of the OnePlus 6. For more guides and tutorials, visit How-To Guides.