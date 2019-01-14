How to hide your last seen on Telegram from specific contacts [Android Guide]

We recently showed you how to use multiple accounts of Telegram on your smartphone without using any third-party app. Yes, Telegram does allow its users to use multiple accounts on a single device – a feature that’s missing from WhatsApp. Well, there’s one more feature which Telegram has but WhatsApp doesn’t: hiding the last seen from specific contacts. If you are a Telegram user and want to hide your last seen on Telegram from specific contacts, we’ve got you covered.

How to hide last seen on Telegram from specific contacts

Step 1: To hide last seen on Telegram from specific contacts, open the Telegram app, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner, tap on ‘Settings‘, and then tap on ‘Privacy and Security‘.

Step 2: Under the ‘Privacy and Security’ section, tap on ‘Last Seen‘. If you aren’t sharing your last seen on Telegram with anyone, you will see the option to share it with specific contacts. But, if you are sharing it with everyone, or your contacts, you will see the ‘Never Share With‘ option under the ‘Last Seen’ section.

To hide last seen on Telegram from specific contacts, tap on this ‘Never Share With‘ option and then select the contacts you want to hide your last seen from. Once you are done selecting the contacts, tap on the tick mark icon in the top-right corner.

Well, that’s it. That’s how you hide last seen on Telegram from specific contacts. However, if you ever feel like sharing your last seen again with these contacts, you can head over to the Settings > Privacy and Security > Last Seen menu, tap on ‘Never Share With’, and then tap and hold the name of the contact and tap ‘Delete’.

However, do note that hiding your last seen on Telegram from others also means you won’t be able to see their last seen either. Telegram will only show you their approximate last seen like ‘recently’, ‘within a week’, or ‘within a month’. You won’t see the exact time.

