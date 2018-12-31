When it comes to WhatsApp vs. Telegram debate, it’s the latter that has the upper hand most of the times because of the bells and whistles it comes with. One of the reasons why all of us at MobiGyaan prefer Telegram over WhatsApp is that WhatsApp is a single device app whereas Telegram can be used from as many devices as you want – be it a smartphone, a tablet, or a computer. Besides, you cannot use multiple accounts of WhatsApp on a single device. At least WhatsApp’s official app doesn’t have any such feature. But Telegram, on the other hand, does allow multiple accounts on a single smartphone. With this guide, we show you how to use multiple accounts in Telegram on your Android device. Read on.

How to use multiple accounts in Telegram

Step 1: To use multiple accounts in Telegram on your Android smartphone, open the Telegram app, tap on the hamburger menu icon (those three horizontal lines) in the top-left corner, and then tap on ‘Add Account‘.

Step 2: Now add your mobile number and then tap on the tick mark icon located in the top-right corner. Once you do that, you will get a phone call from Telegram for verification. When you get a call, don’t pick it up as Telegram “will process everything automatically”.

Step 3: After the verification is done, enter your name and then tap on the tick mark icon again located in the top-right corner. Once you do this, you can start chatting with your friends with your other Telegram account.

Telegram allows a maximum of three accounts in its Android app. To switch between accounts, you can tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner of the main app screen and then tap on the account you want to use (refer image below).

Well, that’s it. That’s how you can use multiple accounts in Telegram on your Android smartphone without requiring any third-party app.

You can check out our ‘How-To Guides‘ section for more tips and tricks.