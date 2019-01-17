Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to be reportedly powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC

Exactly a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 at an event in China. The Redmi Note 7 is the first Xiaomi smartphone that comes with a 48 MP camera. However, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 48 MP sensor that’s sourced from Samsung, and, Xiaomi said that it would launch Redmi Note 7 Pro soon that would come with a 48 MP sensor sourced from Sony. While Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any other details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro, information coming out of China suggests that this smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC.

According to the information coming out of China, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC, making it one of the first smartphones in the world to come with this chip. Furthermore, the smartphone is also rumored to be priced around ¥1499 (around ₹15,725) in China which is ¥100 more than the maxed out model of the Redmi Note 7.

Like we already said, not much is known about the Redmi Note 7 Pro right now, but, it’s safe to say that it will come with some improvements over the Redmi Note 7 launched last week.

For those who need a refresher, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and is offered in three memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and sports a 6.3-inch notched display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

For photography, the Redmi Note 7 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 48 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13 MP single camera on the front inside the notch.

The Redmi Note 7 has a fingerprint scanner on its back for additional security, and, it packs a 4000 mAh battery under-the-hood which fuels the entire package.

