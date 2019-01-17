Google Pixel 3 Lite shown off in leaked video “review” with 3.5 mm headphone jack and single selfie camera

Google launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones last year in October. Both of these are flagship smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. However, Google is long rumored to be working on a mid-range Pixel smartphone for markets like India. In fact, last year in November, we got our first look at the Pixel 3 Lite as its live images leaked online. Then later in December, we learned that there are actually two lite versions of Pixels called Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite as their renders leaked online. Then towards the end of the month, we came across a report which stated that Google is planning to launch both these ‘Lite’ Pixels in Q2 of 2019. And now, we are treated to yet another leak which once again shows off the Pixel 3 Lite in the flesh.

A YouTube channel that goes by the name Andro News has shared a video “review” of the Pixel 3 Lite. The video shows us that the Pixel 3 Lite doesn’t look all that different from the Pixel 3, but, there are some differences between the two.

The Pixel 3 has a glass-metal build, whereas, the Pixel 3 Lite is entirely made up of plastic. However, like the flagship Pixel 3, this mid-range Pixel 3 Lite also boasts a two-tone finish at the back. Moreover, it also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

That said, the SIM card slot has moved on to the left side of the phone, and, it does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack which is located on the top with a secondary microphone. For those unaware, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL don’t have the audio jack.

Another difference between the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Lite is that the former sports two cameras on the front, but the latter only has one. Speaking of cameras, the reviewer in the video says that the Pixel 3 Lite takes the same quality photos as the Pixel 3. If this is true, then buying the Lite variant would actually make sense for those who prefer buying the Pixel 3 only for its camera.

Having said that, the reviewer also reveals that the dual front speakers available on the Pixel 3 are absent on the Pixel 3 Lite. The smartphone instead has a single bottom-firing speaker next to the USB Type-C port.

Lastly, the reviewer says that the Pixel 3 Lite has 32 GB of internal storage, and the 2915 mAh battery offers an impressive battery life.

Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 615

Adreno 615 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.56-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 434 ppi pixel density

5.56-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 434 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, OIS, and LED flash

12.2 MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, OIS, and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Not supported

Not supported Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 2915 mAh

Expect to hear more about the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 XL Lite in the coming weeks.