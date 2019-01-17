OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update brings in latest security patch to OnePlus 6T

OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 25 and 23 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that brought in caller identification feature for Indian users along with the latest Android security patch and a ton of other things. Well now, the company has rolled out an Open Beta update for the OnePlus 6T as well.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus 6T. This update brings in the latest Android security patch to the phone which is dated January 1, 2019. The update also brings in landscape mode support for OnePlus’ Messages app, as well as “deep integration” for Google Duo.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update for OnePlus 6T:

System Updated Android security patch to 2019.1

File Manager Optimized UI for unlocking lockbox

Phone Messages now support landscape mode Deep integration with Google Duo

Weather Added more search options to improve the accuracy of search results Weather descriptions more accurate Added more unit options for precipitation, visibility, pressure and other data Added more detailed descriptions to weather icons



OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update is rolled out over-the-air, and it will reach only those OnePlus 6T units that are already flashed with a previous beta build. If you are on an official build and wish to give this Open Beta build a try, head over to the source link below. But, do note that beta builds aren’t as stable as official builds and often contain bugs that hamper user experience.

Source