Amazon Echo Input launched in India makes your dumb speaker smart

Many of you might know Amazon as an e-commerce website that sells different products from different sellers. But, there’s more to Amazon than that. The company also has products like Fire TV Stick 4K as well as Alexa-powered devices like Echo and Echo Dot up its sleeve. In fact, Amazon has already launched five Echo devices in India, and today, that number changes to six with the launch of Amazon Echo Input.

Amazon Echo Input, unlike the Echo Dot, isn’t a speaker. It’s actually a smart device that’s powered by Alexa. With Amazon Echo Input, you can make your dumb speaker smart by connecting it with Echo Input through the 3.5 mm audio cable or Bluetooth. Once you connect the Echo Input with the speaker, you can control it using the Alexa app that’s available for both Android and iOS devices.

You can also give voice commands to Alexa through Echo Input to play music, and it will be played through the connected speaker. Music can be streamed from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, and more. Furthermore, you can also adjust the volume of the Echo Input with voice commands.

The Amazon Echo Input is 12.5 mm thick and consists of a four-microphone array which helps it listen to your voice from across the room even when music is playing.

With Alexa in tow, you can also use Amazon Echo Input to control your smart home devices with your voice so that you don’t have to stand up from your bed to turn off the lights, or turn on the geyser while you doze your way through for a couple more minutes on weekends.

Apart from this, you can use Amazon Echo Input to do all other things that Alexa is capable of, like getting updates on your favorite sports team’s score, or getting your daily dose of news from around the world.

Commenting on the launch of Amazon Echo Input in India, Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices, said, “Our customers tell us that they love the convenience of being able to ask Alexa to play music, get information, control smart home devices, and much more. With Echo Input, we are giving users even more options to choose the best Echo device for their needs. Adding Echo Input to your existing speakers is the easiest way to begin your voice-first experience with Alexa.”

Amazon Echo Input Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹2999

₹2999 Availability: Available online exclusively on Amazon India, as well as through offline stores like Croma and Vijay Sales across the country

Amazon Echo Input Offers

Buy Bose Soundlink Revolve or UE Boom 3 speaker and get Amazon Echo Input for free

Buy two JBL Go 2 speakers and get 50% off on Amazon Echo Input

You can know more about these offers here.