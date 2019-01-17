Huawei offering discounts of up to ₹7000 on these smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Sale
Chinese technology brand Huawei kicked off 2019 in India with the launch of Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone last week. While Huawei doesn’t have any other smartphone launch lined up for the rest of the month in India, the company does have some discounts on offer for buyers.
Huawei has announced that it will be offering a discount of up to ₹7000 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale which kicks off on January 20 and ends on January 23. The smartphones that will be offered at discounted prices during this sale are the Nova 3, the Nova 3i, the P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro.
Here’s how much Huawei smartphones will cost during Amazon Great Indian Sale:
|Model
|Current Price
|Discounted Price
|Buy From
|Huawei Nova 3
|₹34,999
|₹29,999
|Click here to buy
|Huawei Nova 3i
|₹20,990
|₹16,990
|Click here to buy
|Huawei P20 Lite
|₹19,999
|₹12,999
|Click here to buy
|Huawei P20 Pro
|₹59,999
|Up to ₹5000 off on exchange
|Click here to buy
We are listing specifications of all four of these smartphones down below for those who need a refresher.
Huawei Nova 3 Specifications
- CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP12
- Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD
- Battery: 3750 mAh
Huawei Nova 3i Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, 480 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Nano
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, AI 4D Game, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, aptX, aptX HD
- Battery: 3340 mAh
Huawei P20 Lite Specifications
- CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Mali-T830 MP2
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD 2.5D curved display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP with PDAF, Bokeh Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Portrait Lighting
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh with 9V/2A Fast Charging
Huawei P20 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass
- Software: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- CPU: Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed
- GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12
- Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4
- Storage: 128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support
- Main Camera: Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica lens, AI Image Stabilization
40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), 4D predictive focus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), 3D Portrait Lightning, 960 fps super slow-motion, dual-tone LED
- Selfie Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length
- Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS), No 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Sensors: Gravity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Front fingerprint sensor, Hall-sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Colour Temperature sensor
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, Single OR Dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Colors: Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Dimensions: 155 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 180 grams
So, are you going to buy any of the aforementioned smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Sale?