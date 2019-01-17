Huawei offering discounts of up to ₹7000 on these smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Sale

Chinese technology brand Huawei kicked off 2019 in India with the launch of Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone last week. While Huawei doesn’t have any other smartphone launch lined up for the rest of the month in India, the company does have some discounts on offer for buyers.

Huawei has announced that it will be offering a discount of up to ₹7000 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale which kicks off on January 20 and ends on January 23. The smartphones that will be offered at discounted prices during this sale are the Nova 3, the Nova 3i, the P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro.

Here’s how much Huawei smartphones will cost during Amazon Great Indian Sale:

We are listing specifications of all four of these smartphones down below for those who need a refresher.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor

Huawei Nova 3i Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Huawei P20 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass

128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support Main Camera: Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica lens, AI Image Stabilization

So, are you going to buy any of the aforementioned smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Sale?