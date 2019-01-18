LG G7 ThinQ gets Android 9 Pie update in South Korea

The South Korean giant, LG started the Android 9 Pie beta testing for LG G7 ThinQ last year in November with a promise to deliver the update in Q1 2019. Now, LG has finally rolled out the Android 9.0 Pie update for the G7 ThinQ.

Here’s what the changelog includes, the update will have the native Android 9 Pie gesture navigation system that you’ve seen on Pixel Smartphones. The home button will be minimized in a small shaped button along with a back button while a short swipe-up from the home button brings the recent apps menu.

The update also includes the Android 9 Pie battery optimization features. LG has added support for dual apps which will be able to run two apps of the same kind simultaneously.

Aside from the LG G7 ThinQ update, the company has also shared the updates scheduled for some older LG smartphones which include the phones from Q and X series.

Android Pie update schedule for LG smartphones in Korea

Q1 2019: LG G7 ThinQ, LG V35 ThinQ

Q2 2019: LG V40 ThinQ, LG V30, LG V30S

Q3 2019: LG G6, LG V20, LG Q8 (2018)

Q4 2019: LG Q9, LG X5 (2018)

The LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update is sized at 1.35 GB. Here’s the complete changelog of the update below.

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie Update Changelog

Pie OS has been applied.

Added gesture home button function. Drag the Home button up to view your recent history, or drag left or right to switch to your recently used apps

Added setting to always adjust the media volume when the volume button is pressed.

A preview is provided in the bottom right corner when capturing the screen.

Added battery saving feature.

You can set whether each app runs in the background.

The screen rotation button is provided in the home touch button area when the screen rotation is necessary.

Security has been enhanced to enable power off after unlocking.

A lock icon display setting has been added to enhance security. Pressing and holding the power button will stop Smart Lock, biometrics, and lock screen notifications when you lock.

When you set the auto brightness, you learn the brightness control pattern and it is automatically set to the preferred brightness.

Added “Sunset to sunrise” setting in easy-to-view mode.

Manage folder access and Wi-Fi control permissions for your app.

SD card encryption no longer restricts the ability to lock the screen with only a PIN or password.

Added Magic Photo function to the camera.

Fixed home screen layout fix so that apps and widget locations on the Home screen do not change regardless of user’s intent.

Dual app functionality has been added. You can install one more SNS or Messenger app to use with different accounts.

The changelog has been translated from Korean.

