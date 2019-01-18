Vivo APEX with bezel-less curved screen to be unveiled on January 24

Almost a year ago, we saw the Vivo APEX concept which was remarkably surprising due to its bezel-less design, pop-up camera, and an under-display fingerprint scanner that works anywhere in the bottom half of the display. This year, Vivo seems bringing outstanding technologies with the new APEX smartphone going to be introduced on 24th this month.

Following the Apex concept, Vivo has not only brought the in-display fingerprint scanner on the Vivo X21, but also the bezel-less and notch-less design, as well as, the pop-up selfie camera on the NEX and dual screen technology on the NEX Dual Display.

Today the company posted a teaser on Weibo for Vivo APEX 2019 ahead of the announcement on 24th January 2019. This time, it’s expected that the company will boast a new curved screen bezel-less design. The teaser shows a more curved design without the front camera or even the buttons on the sides.

To give you a glimpse of the last year’s APEX, it flaunts an half-screen under-display fingerprint scanner, an elevating front camera that pops out from the inside, Screen SoundCasting technology that transforms the screen into a speaker, and yes, the display which is completely notch-less and bezel-less.

What do you think will be the design of the Vivo APEX? Share in the comments below.

