POCO F1 receives a stable MIUI 10 update, adds in 960fps slow-motion and night mode

Xiaomi has rolled out a new version of stable MIUI 10 for POCO F1 users that brings new camera features including the 960fps slow-motion video recording and enhanced low-light mode. The company had already started testing these features in beta last month.

The POCO F1 was launched in India back in August 2018 with MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Last month, POCO rolled out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for POCO F1 in India which is now based on the new Android 9 Pie.

POCO today rolled out new MIUI 10 v10.2.2.0 stable update for all the POFO F1 users, Alvin Tse tweeted that the developer team has started rolling out the January stable build with latest security patch and a bunch of fixes.

Good news all! Dev team has started rolling out the Jan stable build which has the latest security patch and a bunch of fixes. Slightly later than we thought but it's here! Everyone should get it in the next few days. pic.twitter.com/o43M0YMzy3 — Alvin Tse (@atytse) January 17, 2019

The update includes the new camera features which will make the phone more camera-centric. The two main camera features of current flagships we know are the ability to record the super slow motion videos and take night shot efficiently.

The update enables POCO F1 users to capture 960fps slow-motion footage in addition to the 120fps and 240fps slow-motion video recording. Rival, OnePlus 6T records super slow motion videos of up to 480fps while the POCO F1 with this update will let you record even better super slow motion videos of up to 960fps.

In addition to that, the update includes a night mode or a low light mode that takes 8 photos at once in different exposures and merges them into one brighter and higher-quality shot. This is similar to the Night Sight mode we saw in the Google Pixel 3 XL.

The update doesn’t come with 4K 60fps support which is essential for a flagship, but the same will be added in the update rolling February according to the company.

The current update for POCO F1 which is MIUI 10.1 build V10.2.2.0.PEJMIXM is sized at 311 MB and Android security patch dated December 2018. Since it has just started rolling out today, it will take a few days to come out for everyone.

