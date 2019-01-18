Xiaomi’s PUBG-like Survival Game is now available for download

Xiaomi has released a PUBG-like battle royale game named ‘Survival Game’ for Android users and it’s now available to download currently on the Mi App store. Survival Game is a lot like the two of the most played mobile games, PUBG Mobile and Fortnite with the same goal of the last person standing.

To download the Survival Game, you need a mobile device or a phone from Xiaomi. The game is available for eligible Xiaomi devices from Mi App Store, it has been uploaded on the store by developer ‘SuperEdguy’. Search the game on the Mi App Store with Survival Game and install it.

The size of the Survival Game is 185 MB and it seems nowhere near the PUBG Mobile graphics. Users who don’t have a Xiaomi phone and want to try out this new game can download the APK via third party sites and install manually.

Note: Download APKs at your own risk, we’re not responsible for damages caused to your unit installing them.

About the game, each match starts with players parachuting from the spaceship onto a map area. Just like PUBG Mobile, players can decide when and where to land on the battlefield. All resources are searched and retrieved from the map and players can fight with their competitors at any time. The last one standing will be the winner.

