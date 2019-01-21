Nokia 3.1 Plus may soon receive Android Pie update

HMD Global has rolled out Android Pie update for a total of eight Nokia smartphones so far. Well, that number may soon change to nine as an Android Pie update for Nokia 3.1 Plus is imminent.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus has been spotted running Android 9.0 Pie on popular benchmarking site Geekbench, and, there actually are multiple Geekbench listings of Nokia 3.1 Plus with Android Pie which indicate that the smartphone will soon receive the Android Pie update.

For those unaware, the Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched last year in October with Android 8.1 Oreo. The Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone which means it runs stock version of Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC which is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage. However, HMD only launched the 3 GB RAM variant in India with a price tag of ₹11,499. The smartphone got a price cut in India last week though and is now priced at ₹9999.

Nokia 3.1 Plus Specifications

CPU: Helio P22 octa-core processor

Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB LPDDR3

3 GB LPDDR3 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with Live Bokeh and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.0) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with Live Bokeh and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Blue, Baltic

Blue, Baltic Battery: 3500 mAh

Nokia 3.1 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹9999

₹9999 Availability: Available for purchase through Nokia India’s website as well as through offline retail stores across the country

Source