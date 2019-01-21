Honor 10 Lite goes on sale in India: Here are the specifications, price, and offer details

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 Lite smartphone last year in November in China. And last week, the company brought this smartphone to India with a starting price of ₹13,999. Well now, it’s available for purchase in the country.

The Honor 10 Lite is available for purchase in India exclusively through Flipkart and Honor India’s official website. The Honor 10 Lite comes in two configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹13,999 whereas the 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹17,999.

The Honor 10 Lite is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and runs EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android. The smartphone features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And, on the front, you get a 24 MP single camera which resides inside the waterdrop-shaped notch. You can check out full specifications of the Honor 10 Lite down below.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with AI Groupfie, AI Beauty, 3D Portrait Lighting and Scene Recognition

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with AI Groupfie, AI Beauty, 3D Portrait Lighting and Scene Recognition Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision Colors: Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, Midnight Black

Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, Midnight Black Battery: 3400 mAh

Honor 10 Lite Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹17,999

₹17,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart as well as Honor India’s official website

Honor 10 Lite Offers

₹2200 cashback and partner coupon worth ₹2800 from Reliance Jio

Cashback of up to ₹1500 from MobiKwik

Cashback of up to ₹1350 from Paytm

We will be publishing our Honor 10 Lite review soon. If you have any questions about this smartphone, drop them in the comments section down below.