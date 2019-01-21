Honor

Honor 10 Lite goes on sale in India: Here are the specifications, price, and offer details

By Sagar Bakre
Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 Lite smartphone last year in November in China. And last week, the company brought this smartphone to India with a starting price of ₹13,999. Well now, it’s available for purchase in the country.

The Honor 10 Lite is available for purchase in India exclusively through Flipkart and Honor India’s official website. The Honor 10 Lite comes in two configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹13,999 whereas the 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹17,999.

The Honor 10 Lite is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and runs EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android. The smartphone features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And, on the front, you get a 24 MP single camera which resides inside the waterdrop-shaped notch. You can check out full specifications of the Honor 10 Lite down below.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X
  • Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture with AI Groupfie, AI Beauty, 3D Portrait Lighting and Scene Recognition
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision
  • Colors: Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue, Midnight Black
  • Battery: 3400 mAh

Honor 10 Lite Price in India and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹13,999
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹17,999
  • Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart as well as Honor India’s official website

Honor 10 Lite Offers

  • ₹2200 cashback and partner coupon worth ₹2800 from Reliance Jio
  • Cashback of up to ₹1500 from MobiKwik
  • Cashback of up to ₹1350 from Paytm

We will be publishing our Honor 10 Lite review soon. If you have any questions about this smartphone, drop them in the comments section down below.