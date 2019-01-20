LG V40 ThinQ featuring 5 cameras now available in India on Amazon

LG has launched its newest smartphone in India, the V40 ThinQ with a total of 5 cameras in it. Not so long ago, LG unveiled the LG G7 ThinQ last year in India with dual cameras and now we are seeing a ‘3 + 2’ camera setup in the LG’s latest flagship. LG has made the V40 ThinQ available today in India on Amazon at a price of Rs 49,990.

The LG V40 ThinQ was first seen in New York last year in October which revealed its Penta cameras feature, there’s a triple camera setup at the rear side and dual selfie cameras on the front totalling 5 cameras on the phone. The company has already expanded its V series lineup of smartphones, the V40 ThinQ being the latest smartphone.

The V40 ThinQ sports a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Inside it packs a powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU laced with 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB internal storage that expands up to 2 TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery supporting Quick Charge 3.0.

For imaging, the LG V40 ThinQ features triple rear cameras, dual 12 MP + 12 MP and a 16 MP wide-angle camera with Dual PDAF, AI CAM, Portrait Mode and LED flash. On the front side, there are dual cameras, 8 MP + 5 MP wide-angle and supports Portrait mode.

The LG V40 ThinQ comes in New Moroccan Blue and New Platinum Gray colors. The price for the LG V40 ThinQ is Rs 49,990 and is available exclusively from Amazon India. The launch offers worth Rs 25,000 include a free screen replacement that is worth Rs 16,750, 12 months No cost EMI, and Rs 5,000 extra off on the exchange.

