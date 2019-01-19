BSNL launches Bharat Fiber, offers 35 GB data per day and as low as Rs 1.1 per GB

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has launched its high-speed FTTH (Fibre-To-The-Home) service named Bharat Fiber. The company is offering 35 GB data per day and it’s priced as low as Rs 1.1 per GB. BSNL seems to counter the Reliance Jio GigaFiber service with its Bharat Fiber by offering lower data rates.

More than a month ago, the state-run telco announced a cashback of up to 25% to its broadband users as a ‘grand gift of 2018’. Now the company launches Bharat Fiber service to offer 35 GB of data per day with each GB costing as low as Rs 1.1.

BSNL has started taking Bharat Fiber bookings through its online portal. Vivek Banzal, Director of CFA, BSNL board, says, the technology is one of the best as digital India is a national mission and they want to put all the efforts to make this happen in every home in the country.

“We realised that now customers are demanding super-fast Internet and have started owning more electronic gadgets and entertainment tools than ever before. So our Fiber to Home technology has been upgraded and we are happy to announce the launch of Bharat Fiber which will be an affordable yet able to meet the huge data demand of our customers,” said Banzal.

The company aims to take on the Jio GigaFiber service which is designed to deliver speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Jio is already extending its GigaFiber trials to over 1,400 cities across the country before launching it commercially, however, Jio hasn’t announced any concrete plans to rollout the Jio GigaFiber service.