Shinco 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV launched in India for Rs 49,990

Shinco India, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has entered in India with its new 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV that runs on Android. The company has already launched its Smart TVs line-up last year, the 55-inch LED Smart TV, being the top variant, another one sized at 49-inch and the third one with a 43-inch screen all are Android-based Smart TVs.

Speaking of the Shinco 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV, it’s based on Quantum Luminit panel with 95% NTSC Wide Color Gamut, support for HDR10, and 10-bit display. It comes with an ‘Air Click Remote’ designed with a QWERTY Keyboard for seamless operations.

The TV runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with features such as Voice Recognition which lets users control with voice commands. The Voice Recognition can be used via Sensy Remote App that can be installed on your smartphone.

For its specs and connectivity options, the Smart TV comes with a built-in Sound Bar worth 20 Watts output and boosted Tweeters for enhanced audio output. Inside packs a 1 GB RAM, an 8 GB of onboard internal storage, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports, Ethernet port and more.

The Shinco 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV is currently available on Amazon India for Rs 49,990, however, this price is an introductory offer till 23rd January. The pricing will be revised to Rs 59,990 post that date.

Shinco India has a service network of more than 800+ service centers throughout the country. Shinco app is also available to download on Google Play store, it allows you to easily send a request for installation or repairing of your TV as well as register the product online.

Commenting on the launch, Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, Founder of Shinco India said,

“I believe the bigger screen size amplifies the users’ viewing experience. With a debut in the big screen size market with our 65-inch variant at competitive pricing, we aim to cater to the needs of our valuable customers across India. And, overall with the enhanced specifications, we aim to provide an amazing immersive viewing, sound and smart experience for our customers.”

Shinco 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV Price & Availability